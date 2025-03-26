/wholesale banking

JPMorgan makes quantum computing randomness breakthrough

JPMorgan Chase researchers are claiming a quantum computing breakthrough, generating certified randomness.

In a paper published in Nature, researchers say that by realising so-called 'Certified Quantum Randomness' they have paved the way for previously theoretic experiments to become meaningful, real-world uses for a quantum computer.

In the financial services arena, it could prove useful for security, trading and other areas that benefit from complete randomness.

The bank's team worked with researchers from Quantinuum, Argonne National Laboratory, Oak Ridge National Laboratory, and the University of Texas at Austin on the project, the first successful demonstration of a novel quantum computing protocol to generate Certified Randomness.

The protocol consisted of two steps. First, the team generated challenge random circuits and sent them to the untrusted remote quantum computer, which was then asked to return the corresponding samples. The response time was so quick that the challenge circuits could not be simulated classically in the same amount of time. This was tested against the best currently known techniques for simulating random circuits on the world’s most powerful supercomputers.

Second, the randomness was mathematically certified to be genuine using classical supercomputers. This demonstrated randomness could not be mimicked by classical methods.

Marco Pistoia, head, global technology applied research and distinguished engineer, JPMorgan Chase, says: “This work marks a major milestone in quantum computing, demonstrating a solution to a real-world challenge using a quantum computer beyond the capabilities of classical supercomputers today.

“This development of Certified Randomness not only shows advancements in quantum hardware, but will be vital to further research, statistical sampling, numerical simulations and cryptography.”

