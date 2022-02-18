Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
News and resources on cyber and physical threats to banks and fintechs worldwide.
JPMorgan research uses quantum network to protect blockchains

JPMorgan research uses quantum network to protect blockchains

Researchers from JPMorgan Chase, Toshiba and Ciena say they have built a quantum key distribution (QKD) network that can secure blockchain applications against quantum attacks

The QKD network - a secure two-way communications network - successfully managed to instantly detect and defend against eavesdroppers.

The researchers also studied the impact of realistic environmental factors on the quality of the quantum channel and used a QKD-secured optical channel to deploy and secure Liink, JP Morgan's production-grade, peer-to-peer blockchain network.

Marco Pistoia, distinguished engineer and head, Flare Research group, JPMorgan Chase, says: "Security is paramount for JPMorgan Chase.

"This work comes at an important time as we continue to prepare for the introduction of production-quality quantum computers, which will change the security landscape of technologies like blockchain and cryptocurrency in the foreseeable future."

Read the paper

