JPMorgan research uses quantum network to protect blockchains

Researchers from JPMorgan Chase, Toshiba and Ciena say they have built a quantum key distribution (QKD) network that can secure blockchain applications against quantum attacks

The QKD network - a secure two-way communications network - successfully managed to instantly detect and defend against eavesdroppers.



The researchers also studied the impact of realistic environmental factors on the quality of the quantum channel and used a QKD-secured optical channel to deploy and secure Liink, JP Morgan's production-grade, peer-to-peer blockchain network.



Marco Pistoia, distinguished engineer and head, Flare Research group, JPMorgan Chase, says: "Security is paramount for JPMorgan Chase.



"This work comes at an important time as we continue to prepare for the introduction of production-quality quantum computers, which will change the security landscape of technologies like blockchain and cryptocurrency in the foreseeable future."



