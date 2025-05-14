Monzo launches tool that allows customers to undo payments

Monzo has rolled out a new feature that allows customers to set a personal timeframe to cancel a mistaken bank transfer.

1

The new capability provides a customisable 10-60-second window that allows customers to cancel a bank transfer if a mistake is made, like adding an extra 'zero' to an amount, or selecting the wrong recipient.



The tool also provides a moment of pause for someone to stop and think if they’re tricked into sending a fraudulent payment.



This comes as new data from the bank reveals that almost one in three Brits (30%) have either sent money to the wrong person or sent the wrong amount in the last year. Over three quarters of Brits who sent a wrong payment (78%) realised they’d made a payment error within just a minute of it happening.



Andy Sacre, head of payments at Monzo says: “We know it's important to be able to send money quickly and easily - but we also know that mistakes can happen, whether that's sending the wrong amount to someone or paying the wrong person. In another industry-first, we’re bringing the best of banking and technology together to solve that problem for our customers"