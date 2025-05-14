/security

News and resources on cyber and physical threats to banks and fintechs worldwide.

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Monzo launches tool that allows customers to undo payments

Monzo has rolled out a new feature that allows customers to set a personal timeframe to cancel a mistaken bank transfer.

  1 1 comment

Monzo launches tool that allows customers to undo payments

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

The new capability provides a customisable 10-60-second window that allows customers to cancel a bank transfer if a mistake is made, like adding an extra 'zero' to an amount, or selecting the wrong recipient.

The tool also provides a moment of pause for someone to stop and think if they’re tricked into sending a fraudulent payment.

This comes as new data from the bank reveals that almost one in three Brits (30%) have either sent money to the wrong person or sent the wrong amount in the last year. Over three quarters of Brits who sent a wrong payment (78%) realised they’d made a payment error within just a minute of it happening.

Andy Sacre, head of payments at Monzo says: “We know it's important to be able to send money quickly and easily - but we also know that mistakes can happen, whether that's sending the wrong amount to someone or paying the wrong person. In another industry-first, we’re bringing the best of banking and technology together to solve that problem for our customers"

Sponsored [On-Demand Webinar] Behavioural Biometrics: Meeting the deployment challenge
 

Share

 
1
 
 
1

Related Company

Monzo

Channels

/retail banking /security /payments

Comments: (1)

Shane OHara

Shane OHara CTO at AXLPay Mobile Payments

Misses the point. 
A2A wins, imho, when the transmission entity has contractual, rules based, authority with all connected parties to unwind a payment days later. MC/Visa retain grip partially because the Chargeback system is robustly managed by them. 
I am not well versed on the mechanics of A2A but is it not possible to replicate CB functionality within the A2A flow?

[Webinar] The final countdown: What’s next for Verification Of Payee?Finextra Promoted[Webinar] The final countdown: What’s next for Verification of Payee?

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept