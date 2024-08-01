Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
ECB invites industry experts to advise on offline deployment of digital euro

The European Central Bank is inviting experts from the mobile tech industry to advise on the development of an offline model for digital euro payments.

The ECB is investigating the deployment of the digital euro’s offline functionality on an embedded Secure Element (eSE) and embedded SIM (eSIM) of end-user’s devices.

To improve its understanding of market, technical, and business aspects of such a deployment, it is calling for input from Original Equipment Manufacturers of mobile devices, Mobile Network Operators and specialised Trusted Service Managers.

The ECB is currently almost mid-way through a a two-year preparation phase aimed at laying the foundations for the potential issuance of a digital euro. As part of this, the Eurosystem is carrying out a deeper dive into technical aspects of the digital euro, such as its offline functionality and a testing and rollout plan.

The regulator says it wans to engage in technical talks on methods for deploying applets on embedded Secure Elements, as well as the business considerations involved, including the setup and the roles of actors in this process.

The talks, in the form of a 60 minue Q&A, are expected to take place between 16th - 30th September and will be held as closed sessions with members of the ECB’s digital euro project team.

To take part, the ECB is inviting interest parties to email DigitalEuro@ecb.europa.eu by 10th of September 2024, describing, in no more than 300 words, their expertise in the specified fields.

