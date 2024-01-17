N26 rolls out in-app stock trading

German digital bank N26 is broadening its product offering with the launch of in-app stock and ETF trading features.

The new product, provided in conjunction with Upvest, will allow all account holders to buy and sell stocks and ETFs for 0.90 EUR per trade. N26 will also offer fractional investing, giving account holders the opportunity to invest in partial shares of some of the most popular European and US assets on the global equity markets with as little as 1 EUR.



The share trading feature will be gradually made available starting today in the form of an early version to eligible customers in Austria, offering fractional investing in more than 100 ETFs.



N26 plans to expand the range of assets offered to trade to the full suite of over a thousand stocks and ETFs in the coming months to customers in both Germany and Austria, with further availability in additional markets to be phased in.



Valentin Stalf, CEO at N26, says: “Following the launch of N26 Instant Savings and N26 Crypto, N26 Stocks and ETFs will give our customers the ability to manage all their finances within the N26 app. Our customers can spend, save and invest within one app at extremely competitive rates, with no hidden fees and an exceptional user experience.”



In its quest to reach monthly profitability this year, the digital bank is broadening its prodct range after retreating from costly incursions into the US, UK and Brazilian markes to narrow its focus on continental Europe