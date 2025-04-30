/cloud

News and resources on cloud strategy, selection, build, migration and operation for banks and fintechs.

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

BNP Paribas aims for improved resilience with new IBM Cloud deal

BNP Paribas is to dedicate a new area in its data centres for IBM Cloud services as part of an effort to strengthen resilience and meet new laws under the EU's Digital Operational Resilience Act (Dora).

  0 Be the first to comment

BNP Paribas aims for improved resilience with new IBM Cloud deal

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

BNP Paribas has been hosting IBM Cloud in its data centers since 2019.

Scheduled for implementation in 2028, the new investment aims to enhance the bank's resilience and is designed to provide the necessary redundancy for uninterrupted continuity of critical banking services such as payments, while maintaining the security of customer data and the bank’s information systems.

The renewal and expansion of the partnership with IBM will also allow the bank to take advantage of GPUs on IBM Cloud as part of its cloud infrastructure. These complementary resources aim to support business units in experimenting and deploying generative AI use cases.

Application modernisation is additionally a key area of focus, entailing the use of microservices via Red Hat OpenShift, IBM’s Kubernetes container management platform. This will help the bank to develop modular, scalable, and portable applications, and allow for the deployment of new applications, particularly in payment and payment systems.

“We continuously invest in cutting-edge technologies to strengthen the resilience of our infrastructures and drive innovation for our clients, employees, and partners” says Marc Camus, chief information officer of BNP Paribas. “By combining GPUs as a service, a dedicated, state-of-the-art environment within our data centers, and a cloud-native infrastructure, we are strengthening our technological foundation, as well as the security and the compliance of our information systems.”

Sponsored New Webinar Report – How far is the industry along its ISO 20022 for CBPR+ journey?
 

Share

 
 
 
 
 

Related Company

IBM Financial Services BNP Paribas

Channels

/artificial intelligence /cloud /retail banking /wholesale banking

Comments: (0)

Related news

/cloud

BNP Paribas taps Oracle for cloud solutions

/payments

BNP Paribas signs wide-ranging payments deal with Ant International

/ai

BNP Paribas forms partnership with Mistral AI

[Webinar] Behavioural Biometrics: Meeting the deployment challengeFinextra Promoted[Webinar] Behavioural Biometrics: Meeting the deployment challenge

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept