BNP Paribas taps Oracle for cloud solutions

BNP Paribas has announced that it will adopt Oracle Exadata Cloud@Customer solution into its cloud strategy to strengthen security and customer personalisation in their systems.

Using the new Oracle solution, BNP Paribas will be able to utilise the automation and real-time monitoring technologies offered by Oracle Database and allow for enhanced database accessibility on a single platform.

Bernard Gavgani, chief information officer, BNP Paribas, commented: “Our integration of Oracle Exadata Cloud@Customer fully aligns with BNP Paribas' cloud strategy of deploying the full potential of these technologies in a secure framework. Thanks to optimal data management, this partnership allows the bank to safeguard business continuity, whilst innovating to ensure the best quality of services for our customers.”

The bank has been using Oracle technology for their IT systems for over 20 years, and will continue to do so in developing their cloud solutions.

Juan Loaiza, executive vice president, mission-critical database technologies, Oracle, stated: “Financial organizations are rapidly adopting cloud technologies to reduce costs and accelerate their ability to tap into new market opportunities. Using Oracle Exadata Cloud@Customer, BNP Paribas will transition its database estate to a modern, agile, cost-effective cloud model that will enable them to innovate at a faster pace while meeting demanding data locality and privacy regulations.”

In September 2024, JP Morgan also expanded its partnership with Oracle for cloud solutions.

