/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Banked acquires VibePay

Banked has acquired UK-based consumer payments app VibePay, to drive Pay by Bank adoption through consumer and merchant incentives.

  0 Be the first to comment

Banked acquires VibePay

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

VibePay connects people, brands, sellers and banks with real time messaging and instant payments, offering personalised offers, peer-to-peer payments and financial insights.

Banked says the acquisition will address a gap in the market by rewarding debit users who have been overlooked by traditional credit card programmes.

Operating under the Banked umbrella, consumers will gain access to personalised rewards, cashback, and exclusive offers with every Pay by Bank transaction in the VibePay app.

VibePay’s new AI-powered insights and buyer recommendation engine was another key driver behind the acquisition. Initially focused on the UK, this will allow Banked’s partners and merchants to target verified Pay by Bank users through VibePay’s channels, to deliver tailored offers and messages.

Brad Goodall, CEO of Banked, says: "The combination of Banked and VibePay will drive Pay by Bank adoption through innovative consumer incentives - on par with credit cards - and empower merchants with deep data insights to drive acquisition and retention like never before."

This is the second acquisition Banked has made in the last 12 months after acquiring Australian Pay by Bank provider, Waave, in October 2024. Subsequent to this, Banked partnered with National Australia Bank to launch Pay by Bank for Amazon.com.au customers in Australia.

Sponsored [Webinar] AI in the wrong hands: Exploring modern cybersecurity concerns
 

Share

 
 
 
 
 

Related Company

Banked Vibepay

Channels

/retail banking /payments

Keywords

mergers and acquisitions open banking

Comments: (0)

Related news

/payments

Banked buys Australian A2A payments outfit Waave

/payments

A2A payments firm Banked secures $15 million Series A extension

/payments

Banked to take A2A tech to US as BofA co-leads $20 million investment round

/payments

Banked moves out of beta to take on Visa and Mastercard

[Webinar] Behavioural Biometrics: Meeting the deployment challengeFinextra Promoted[Webinar] Behavioural Biometrics: Meeting the deployment challenge

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept