Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Banked

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking Start ups

Keywords

E-commerce Findex Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Banked moves out of beta to take on Visa and Mastercard

Banked moves out of beta to take on Visa and Mastercard

Account-to-account payments startup Banked has moved out of public beta after securing £2.35 million in seed funding.

Set up to challenge the dominace of card schemes Visa and MasterCard, the London-based firm says it payments software lets consumers, businesses and banks process payments in real-time, more securely, and for one-tenth of the traditional cost.

It has now raised a total of £5.35million and the latest investment was led by Force Over Mass, with participation from Backed, Acrew Capital (San Francisco based) and high net worth partners including the family office of serial investor and co-founder of indeed.com, Paul Forster.

The software suite includes a checkout API for businesses to embed on their Websites and a P2P banking app for consumers.

The company charges a flat fee of 0.1% to process payments. Its software also transfers money without sharing customer bank details, with a claimed 96% reduction in fraud.

Banked CEO Bard Goodall says the latest funding round will be used to build more commercial relationships and support its rollout across Europe.

“The current payments systems used by credit card companies and most traditional banks were designed 40 years ago and have become archaic, not to mention costly and inefficient for businesses to use," he says. "It’s time we welcomed the future of payments and given the current state of the economy, businesses need this now more than ever.

Related Companies

Banked

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking Start ups

Keywords

E-commerce Findex Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Paper] Underpinning Innovation with Real-Time Payments

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] How to modernise card payments in an era of digital competition, [Webinar] How to modernis[Webinar] How to modernise card payments in an era of digital competition

Trending Stories

Related News
EC sets sights on Mastercard's Nets deal
/regulation

EC sets sights on Mastercard's Nets deal

DNB introduces payment initiation via account aggregation app

DNB introduces payment initiation via account aggregation app

American Express taps Open Banking for account-to-account payments

23 Sep 2019

Nordic API Gateway launches account-to-account payment services

07 Aug 2019

Australia's Big Four roll out real-time payments with Osko

04 Sep 2018

Trending

  1. Covid-19: Barclays CEO signals end of the skyscraper and rebirth of the branch

  2. Revolut launches licenced bank in Lithuania

  3. Data Science And Machine Learning. With Java?

  4. ECB steps in over Swift’s ISO 20022 migration delay

  5. FCA extends SCA deadline by a further six months

Research
See all papers »
A Panorama of the Changing Banking Landscape in EMEA

A Panorama of the Changing Banking Landscape in EMEA

How to Adopt SWIFT gpi by the 2020 Deadline - Build, Buy, Outsource or Collaborate?

How to Adopt SWIFT gpi by the 2020 Deadline - Build, Buy, Outsource or Collaborate?

Underpinning Innovation with Real-Time Payments

Underpinning Innovation with Real-Time Payments