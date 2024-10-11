/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Banked buys Australian A2A payments outfit Waave

London-based account-to-account payments provider Banked has gained a foothold in the Australian market through the acquisition of local player Waave. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Be the first to comment

Banked buys Australian A2A payments outfit Waave

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Founded by a group of industry veterans, Waave taps open banking to offer Australians a Pay by Bank alternative to cards. Last year, the firm secured $4.7 million in seed funding.

The deal comes shortly after Banked entered Australian through a partnership with NAB and gives the UK firm access to a major client in one of the country's largest retailers, Chemist Warehouse.

A2A payments takeup has been gathering momentum around the world, with Pix in Brazil and the UPI in India finding huge popularity. In Europe, the EPI's new Wero wallet is widely expected to accelerate adoption of Pay by Bank, while in the US giant retailer Walmart is getting ready to enter the fray.

Brad Goodall, CEO, Banked, says: “Acquiring Waave is a major step forward in our mission to expand our global payments network. Australia is a key market for us, and Waave’s technology and market presence align perfectly with our vision.

Sponsored [Impact Study] Adding GenAI To Your Fraud Prevention Strategy

Share

 
 
 
 
 

Related Company

Banked Waave

Channels

/retail banking /payments

Keywords

mergers and acquisitions open banking

Comments: (0)

[New Whitepaper] Beyond Tomorrow In The Capital MarketsFinextra Promoted[New Whitepaper] Beyond Tomorrow In The Capital Markets

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept