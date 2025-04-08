Hawk raises $56m for AI-powered fraud prevention

AI-powered anti-money laundering, screening and fraud prevention outfit Hawk has raised $56 million in a Series C funding round led by One Peak.

Macquarie Capital, Rabobank, BlackFin Capital Partners, Sands Capital, DN Capital, Picus, and Coalition joined the round for the German regtech.



Hawk enables banks to move beyond the traditional rules-based approach to AML and fraud, claiming that its AI-powered technology helps dramatically increase accuracy to find more crime, while reducing false positives.



The company now has more than 80 customers globally, ranging from large Tier 1 banks to mid-market financial institutions and fintechs. The new funding will be used in part to push expansion into the US.



Tobias Schweiger, CEO, Hawk, says: “AI is in our DNA at Hawk. Our mission is to provide financial institutions with the technology, the expertise and the support that they need to realize the transformative impact that machine learning and generative AI can have across their anti-financial crime operations."