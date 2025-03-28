/financial crime

News and resources on financial crime, including fraud, scams, Anti Money Laundering and Know Your Customer.

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Vishing fraud up 79% in 2025 – AIB

In January and February 2025, AIB saw a sharp increase in reports of phone call fraud, with overall voice phishing, or vishing, increasing by 79% compared to the same two months in 2024.

  1 Be the first to comment

Vishing fraud up 79% in 2025 – AIB

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

AIB reveals that fraudsters claiming to represent reputable companies and financial institutions are using phone calls more often to target unsuspecting personal and business customers. These calls are based on the premise that customers could be offered a refund, need to stop a payment that is fraudulent, or even attempt to fix a broadband issue.

The Irish bank highlights that financial criminals may ask unsuspecting consumers to download software to their device or visit an unsecure website, allowing the caller to take control of the device, access accounts, and steal money. AIB also indicate that staff responsible for managing accounts within a business should be aware of the dangers of vishing fraud.

AIB’s head of financial crime, Mary McHale, says: ”Fraudsters will use any means to steal your money. They will pose as legitimate companies or bank staff to trick you into downloading software and providing personal and financial information. They may even mimic a company’s genuine phone number. We urge people not to let their guard down and remain vigilant. Take a moment and ask yourself, could this be a scam? End the call immediately and verify its legitimacy on a known and trusted phone number.”

Sponsored [New Report] Confirmation of Payee progress and APP fraud mitigation: Where are we now?
 

Share

 
1
 
 
 

Related Company

AIB Group

Channels

/financial crime /retail banking /security /payments

Keywords

personal finance

Comments: (0)

Related news

/payments

Trump moves to phase out Treasury paper cheques

/security

Santander scores victory in APP fraud retrieval case

/ai

Charm launches AI platform to help banks combat scams

/regulation

Verification of Payee: Prepare for October 2025 deadlines at NextGen Nordics

/security

Burbank goes live with online tap and PIN payments

/security

Visa says new anti-scam unit thwarted $350 million in attempted fraud

/crime

US consumer fraud losses top $12.5bn in 2024

/crime

CFIT publishes Digital Company ID plan to slash UK fraud

/security

Savings accounts see huge surge in mule-linked activity

[Webinar] Conducting the payments orchestra: Why IT will drive future transaction banking modelsFinextra Promoted[On-Demand Webinar] Conducting the payments orchestra: Why IT will drive future transaction banking models

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept