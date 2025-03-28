Vishing fraud up 79% in 2025 – AIB

In January and February 2025, AIB saw a sharp increase in reports of phone call fraud, with overall voice phishing, or vishing, increasing by 79% compared to the same two months in 2024.

AIB reveals that fraudsters claiming to represent reputable companies and financial institutions are using phone calls more often to target unsuspecting personal and business customers. These calls are based on the premise that customers could be offered a refund, need to stop a payment that is fraudulent, or even attempt to fix a broadband issue.

The Irish bank highlights that financial criminals may ask unsuspecting consumers to download software to their device or visit an unsecure website, allowing the caller to take control of the device, access accounts, and steal money. AIB also indicate that staff responsible for managing accounts within a business should be aware of the dangers of vishing fraud.

AIB’s head of financial crime, Mary McHale, says: ”Fraudsters will use any means to steal your money. They will pose as legitimate companies or bank staff to trick you into downloading software and providing personal and financial information. They may even mimic a company’s genuine phone number. We urge people not to let their guard down and remain vigilant. Take a moment and ask yourself, could this be a scam? End the call immediately and verify its legitimacy on a known and trusted phone number.”