/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Africa's Chipper Cash signs with Ripple for cross-border payments

Ripple has signed a deal to deliver crypto-enabled cross-border payments to African money movement firm Chipper Cash.

  0 Be the first to comment

Africa&#39;s Chipper Cash signs with Ripple for cross-border payments

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Chipper Cash, which has five million customers in nine countries across Africa, will use Ripple Payments to enable consumers to receive funds from around the world 24/7/365.

Ripple Payments has near-global coverage with 90+ payout markets representing more than 90% coverage of the daily FX markets, processing more than $70 billion in volume.

"Crypto-enabled payments have the potential to enable greater financial inclusion, accelerate access to global markets, and empower businesses and individuals across Africa,” says Ham Serunjogi, co-founder & CEO at Chipper Cash. “Through integrating with Ripple’s global payments network, we are excited to be able to harness the transformative potential of blockchain technology to enable consumers to receive payments faster and at lower cost.”

Ripple’s partnership with Chipper Cash expands its payments footprint in Africa which started with Onafriq in 2023.

Sponsored Webinar – Transforming Wealth Management through Macroeconomic Insights
 

Share

 
 
 
 
 

Related Company

Ripple Chipper Cash

Channels

/cryptocurrency /retail banking /payments

Keywords

blockchain

Comments: (0)

Related news

/crypto

XRP soars as SEC drops Ripple case

/crypto

Ripple begins stablecoin roll out

/crypto

Ripple and IBM provide crypto custody service for Garanti BBVA

/wholesale

Ripple enters supply chain finance venture with SBI Group and HashKey DX

/crypto

Ripple to acquire Standard Custody

/crypto

Ripple and Onafriq offer digit asset-enabled payments between Africa and rest of the world

[Webinar] Conducting the payments orchestra: Why IT will drive future transaction banking modelsFinextra Promoted[On-Demand Webinar] Conducting the payments orchestra: Why IT will drive future transaction banking models

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept