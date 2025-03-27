Africa's Chipper Cash signs with Ripple for cross-border payments

Ripple has signed a deal to deliver crypto-enabled cross-border payments to African money movement firm Chipper Cash.

Chipper Cash, which has five million customers in nine countries across Africa, will use Ripple Payments to enable consumers to receive funds from around the world 24/7/365.



Ripple Payments has near-global coverage with 90+ payout markets representing more than 90% coverage of the daily FX markets, processing more than $70 billion in volume.



"Crypto-enabled payments have the potential to enable greater financial inclusion, accelerate access to global markets, and empower businesses and individuals across Africa,” says Ham Serunjogi, co-founder & CEO at Chipper Cash. “Through integrating with Ripple’s global payments network, we are excited to be able to harness the transformative potential of blockchain technology to enable consumers to receive payments faster and at lower cost.”



Ripple’s partnership with Chipper Cash expands its payments footprint in Africa which started with Onafriq in 2023.