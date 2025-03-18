Cash App integrates with Afterpay for BNPL at the checkout

Cash App has joined with Afterpay to offer buy now, pay later services at online merchants.

To mark the venture, the two companies have created a unified brand, Cash App Afterpay as a new logo for their checkout.



The roll out begins with access to Pay-in-4 products at the outset, and Pay Monthly in coming months.



“The scale of Cash App’s 57 million monthly actives means our merchant partners benefit from a larger network of customers, and eligible customers gain greater access to simple, fair, and accessible payment options outside of traditional systems,” says Nick Molnar, global head of sales at Block and co-founder of Afterpay. “We believe that Cash App Afterpay will not only be an accelerant to Cash App growth, but also an accelerant in the growing preference towards BNPL options in the United States.”



Cash App owner Block completed a $29 billion acquisition of Afterpay in January 2020 ahead of a sizeable market correction that slashed valuations across the sector, emphaised by the $15 billion valuation market leader Klarna is expected to fetch upon its IPO next month.