/artificial intelligence

News and resources on artificial intelligence systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Metro Bank to deploy AI across corporate and commercial loan book

Metro Bank is to implement an agentic AI platform from Covecta to slash the time taken to process loans across its corporate and commercial credit businesses

  0 Be the first to comment

Metro Bank to deploy AI across corporate and commercial loan book

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Metro Bank says Covecta will be utilised to deliver and complete tasks across the end-to-end loan lifecycle from lead acquisition to servicing, compressing work that might take hours of manual effort into minutes.

Early test runs between the bank and the vendor found that each completed task evidenced a 60-80% reduction in time, creating significant improvements in team efficiency, decision making and risk analysis.

Andy Veares, MD of Corporate & Commercial, Metro Bank says: “Covecta’s AI capabilities will help us to continue to grow in the most efficient way. Metro Bank is rapidly growing lending to corporate and commercial businesses: last year, new loan originations increased by 71% and we want to do even more this year. This AI solution frees up more time for our corporate and commercial banking experts to spend servicing our customers, which goes to the heart of our relationship banking ethos”.

Sponsored [New Impact Study] Are you ready for CBPR+? Accelerating modernisation and efficiency through ISO 20022
 

Share

 
 
 
 
 

Related Company

Metro Bank

Channels

/artificial intelligence /wholesale banking

Comments: (0)

Related news

/crime

Metro Bank slapped with £16.7 million fine for four-year financial crime lapse

/ai

Metro Bank cuts 300 jobs; inks Infosys deal

/retail

NatWest buys Metro Bank’s £2.4 billion mortgage portfolio

/retail

Metro Bank to review store opening hours and cut 20% of staff

/people

Metro Bank organises tech workshops for kids

/retail

Will Metro Bank be 2023’s next banking collapse?

[New Report] AI Strategies for Scalable, Secure and Compliant BankingFinextra Promoted[New Report] AI Strategies for Scalable, Secure and Compliant Banking

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept