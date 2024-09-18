Metro Bank cuts 300 jobs; inks Infosys deal

UK lender Metro Bank is axing around 300 jobs and calling in Infosys for an IT overhaul as it bids to find £80 million a year in savings.
Editorial
Th job cuts will come in Metro's business operations, IT and support divisions, according to the Daily Mail.
They are on top of a 20% headcount reduction - more than 850 staff - announced late last year as the struggling lender secured a £925 million rescue deal after an accounting scandal rocked the loss-making firm to its core.
The firm - which was an avid proponent of the branch banking model at its launch in 2010 - is bidding to transition to a more cost-efficient business model, reducing store opening hours and investing in automation for service and back-office operations and improving digital channels, particularly for deposits.
The Infosys deal is designed to achieve this, using the vendor's Topaz generative AI technologies to deliver a "simpler more consistent customer experience".
Daniel Frumkin, CEO, Metro, says: "At the end of this transformation, we will be a very different business, but the true essence of Metro Bank will remain the same - a high-quality service organisation putting customers centre-stage.
"Metro Bank expects to deliver £80m of annualised cost savings this year across multiple initiatives, as it progresses towards the target of reaching mid-to-high teen Return on Tangible Equity by 2027."