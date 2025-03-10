Green Dot CEO leaves as firm explores strategic options

Digital bank and fintech provider Green Dot has replaced CEO and president George Gresham as it looks to shake things up, bringing in Citi to "explore strategic alternatives".

0

The firm says that "no assurances can be given as to the outcome or timing of the strategic review process," and it will not comment publicly until appropriate.



"The Board of Directors and management team are committed to acting in the best interests of Green Dot, its stockholders and its stakeholders," says a statement.



Meanwhile, after two and a half years as CEO and president of Green Dot and Green Dot Bank, Gresham is out.



Chairman William I Jacobs has taken over as interim CEO of Green Dot, with chief revenue officer Chris Ruppel appointed interim president of Green Dot and interim CEO and president of Green Dot Bank.



Green Dot's share price, which is down 35% this year, fell more than seven per cent in trading on Monday.



Gresham took over as CEO and president in 2022 when Green Dot terminated predecessor Dan Henry after three partners told it that they would not be renewing contracts and it became embroiled in a dispute with Uber.



In February it reported a three per cent fall in its full year adjusted Ebitda and warned that it expected to see a nine per cent decline in 2025.