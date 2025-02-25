HSBC invests €36m in London fintech ClearScore

ClearScore, a London-based startup providing credit scoring services, has secured €36.1m in debt financing from its principal backer HSBC.

1

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

The funding comes from HSBC Innovation Banking UK which first provided finance to the startup back in 2017.

According to ClearScore's CFO Brian Cole, the funds will be used to "expand the range of products we can offer users and the chanels through which we can reach them".

ClearScore launched in 2015 with an app designed to give consumers the ability to better manage their credit scores. Since then, the company has looked to develop what it calls a data-driven credit marketplace and open banking services aimed at the credit market. .