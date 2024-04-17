Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

HSBC

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

Wholesale banking

Keywords

Research/analysis
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Fintech leads the way for UK technology investment

Fintech leads the way for UK technology investment

Fintech is back on top as the UK’s most-funded startup sector according to new analysis from HSBC Innovation Banking and Dealroom.

In 2023, energy surpassed fintech to be the UK’s most funded startup sector for the first time. But In Q1 2024 with $1.4 billion raised across 73 rounds - including notable late-stage rounds for Monzo, Flagstone and PPRO - fintech is back.

Overall, UK startups raised $3.9 billion in the first quarter and there are signs that VC investment levels have stabilised following a sharp global reset from H2 2022.

While London remains the number one city in the UK by venture capital raised in 2024, funding continues to be distributed to innovation hubs across the country, with Edinburgh, Brighton and Cambridgeshire all seeing significant growth.

Meanwhile, the UK remains the number one destination in Europe for startup innovation and investment. UK startups raised almost as much as German and French peers combined in Q1. The UK also remains third globally, behind just the US and China, and ahead of India.

Simon Bumfrey, head, technology and life sciences, HSBC Innovation Banking UK, says: “This data reflects a busy start to the year for the UK innovation ecosystem - from growth in investment in established and emerging areas like fintech and quantum computing to expansion of regional tech hubs across the length and breadth the country, there is much to celebrate."

Related Companies

HSBC

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

Wholesale banking

Keywords

Research/analysis
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Payments systems are evolving quickly: Is your institution ready?

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

Join us at Money20/20 Europe 2024 - 4-6 June, Amsterdam | Use code FEX200 to save €200 on your tickeJoin us at Money20/20 Europe 2024 - 4-6 June, Amsterdam | Use code FEX200 to save €200 on your ticket

Trending

Trending

  1. Lloyds Bank cuts risk dept headcount

  2. UK government announces open finance task force

  3. Lloyds warns against fraudsters on Booking.com and Airbnb

  4. Temenos rejects Hindenburg claims after probe completed

  5. Chips migrates to ISO 20022 message format

Research
See all reports »
The Future of UK Fintech - 2015-2035

The Future of UK Fintech - 2015-2035

Definitive Differentiators - Forging a future-proof payments model

Definitive Differentiators - Forging a future-proof payments model

APP Fraud Liability: A Guide for Banks

APP Fraud Liability: A Guide for Banks