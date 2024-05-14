Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

HSBC

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Mobile & online banking Personal finance Research/analysis
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
HSBC adds savings tool to mobile app

HSBC adds savings tool to mobile app

HSBC has added a feature to its mobile app in the UK to help customers identify, plan and manage their saving goals.

The 'Savings Goal' tool lets users choose from a list of short to medium term goals including travel, a new car or new business venture - and set the due date and amount target. They can then set up a regular transfer of funds into their savings account and track their progress.

A survey of 2001 Brits for HSBC shows that 23% of the population save a portion of their wages as soon as they’re paid. Gen Z are the biggest savers with 87% having a savings account and just under half putting away 20% or more of their monthly income. Only 12% of 45-54-year-olds doing the same.

The most popular savings goals according to the research are travel, emergency funds and home improvements, with 20% of the Gen Z population saving towards a house deposit.

Despite their commitment to saving, under 24s say they are most likely to dip into their savings pot to fund everyday living expenses (21%) or pay off debt (20%), making an average of three withdrawals each year. They’re also most likely to worry about whether they are saving enough - with one in five feeling stressed about it.

Pella Frost, head, everyday banking, HSBC UK, says: “Saving money can be easier when you have a goal in mind. With Savings Goals you can make a plan for achieving your aims and contribute on a regular basis."

Related Companies

HSBC

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Mobile & online banking Personal finance Research/analysis
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Trade based financial crime: Mitigating TBFC compliance risk with technology

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] The Future of Plastic - The Rapid Evolution of Card Payments[Webinar] The Future of Plastic - The Rapid Evolution of Card Payments

Trending

Trending

  1. NAB to launch Pay by Bank for Australian merchants

  2. Mastercard starts domestic payments processing in China

  3. Visa applies generative AI to clamp down on brute force attacks

  4. APP scam reimbursement rules extended to Chaps

  5. SoFi fined $1.1 million over flawed ID programme that led to multi-million dollar fraud

Research
See all reports »
The Future of UK Fintech - 2015-2035

The Future of UK Fintech - 2015-2035

Definitive Differentiators - Forging a future-proof payments model

Definitive Differentiators - Forging a future-proof payments model

APP Fraud Liability: A Guide for Banks

APP Fraud Liability: A Guide for Banks