HSBC adds savings tool to mobile app

HSBC has added a feature to its mobile app in the UK to help customers identify, plan and manage their saving goals.

The 'Savings Goal' tool lets users choose from a list of short to medium term goals including travel, a new car or new business venture - and set the due date and amount target. They can then set up a regular transfer of funds into their savings account and track their progress.



A survey of 2001 Brits for HSBC shows that 23% of the population save a portion of their wages as soon as they’re paid. Gen Z are the biggest savers with 87% having a savings account and just under half putting away 20% or more of their monthly income. Only 12% of 45-54-year-olds doing the same.



The most popular savings goals according to the research are travel, emergency funds and home improvements, with 20% of the Gen Z population saving towards a house deposit.



Despite their commitment to saving, under 24s say they are most likely to dip into their savings pot to fund everyday living expenses (21%) or pay off debt (20%), making an average of three withdrawals each year. They’re also most likely to worry about whether they are saving enough - with one in five feeling stressed about it.



Pella Frost, head, everyday banking, HSBC UK, says: “Saving money can be easier when you have a goal in mind. With Savings Goals you can make a plan for achieving your aims and contribute on a regular basis."