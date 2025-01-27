Fintech startup Wyzr wins £400,000 from NatWest's Dragons Den

Wyzr, a fintech startup developing an AI CFO product for small businesses, has raised £400,000 from a Dragon's Den-style pitch event held by NatWest.

The Wyzr platform helps SMEs better understand their finances and provides calculations in seconds, saving time and preventing cash flow issues.



The fundraising followed a pitch opportunity at NatWest’s Fintech Demo Day to a room of potential angel investors.



The Demo Day brought together the top 10 most promising fintech startups on NatWest’s Accelerator programme to showcase their technology to an audience of investors and members of the senior NatWest team.



Wyzr’s relationship with NatWest began with their business bank and a subsequent invitation to join the bank's Entrepreneur Accelerator, which provides coaching and full-time use of a modern co-working space based in Bishopsgate, London.



Ajit Barik, founder of Wyzr, says: “Our experience with the NatWest Entrepreneur Accelerator has been transformative. The support, mentorship, and especially networking opportunities provided by the programme have been invaluable in helping us refine our business strategy and prepare for successful fundraising."