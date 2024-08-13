Monzo outage hits customer payments

Thousands of Monzo customers were left unable to make payments on Tuesday thanks to a technical problem with the digital bank's app.

Customers began reporting issues on Downdetctor at around 10.00am, with about 2500 problems logged. Nearly three quarters of those related to "mobile banking" with another quarter about "funds transfer".



The bank says a "technical issue" meant it had to run the app in a backup mode, which affected some features but that the problem was resolved by around 12.30pm.



Customers flooded X with complaints about being unable to access their accounts or contact the company.



"@monzo any idea how long before you are back online gotta pay rent 😅 and unable to and even your phone lines are down," wrote one.



A spokesperson for Monzo says: "Because of a technical issue, for a short period of time earlier today we couldn’t process some card payments and outbound bank transfers.



"So to allow customers to continue making payments as usual, we moved to our backup systems that can process 99.9% of payments.



"Customers could make bank transfers, card payments and ATM withdrawals as normal, see their balances and transactions, freeze their cards, move money between accounts and Pots and contact us if they needed to."

