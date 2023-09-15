Proxymity launches digital voting service in US

Investor communications platform Proxymity has launched its digital voting service in North America.

Proxymity has partnered with fellow tech firm Mediant for the launch of its Vote Connect service.

The proxy voting process has long been hampered by manual processes and a lack of transparency, leaving many individual investors unsure if their votes at corporate events have been correctly recorded.

Consequently there has been a concerted effort among fund managers, custodians, investor services groups and tech firms to bring more digital technology to the process.

Services such as Vote Connect enable intermediaries to track every ballot generated.

Proxymity was originally established within Citi but was then spun out as an independent operaiton in 2020, since when it has gone on to strike deals with a number of fund managers and custodians.