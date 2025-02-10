/devops

Shawbrook slashes mortgage product development time by 88%

Shawbrook Bank has used technology and DevOps development training from AND Digital to reduce the time required to switch mortgage products from 107 days to just 13.

Prior to the transformation, the Uk specialist lender faced challenges with legacy systems, inefficient software delivery, and outdated waterfall methodologies. To address these issues, AND Digital implemented a plan that involved building an agile delivery culture, upgrading technological infrastructure, and equipping Shawbrook’s teams with modern development skills.

A fully integrated mortgage switch journey was developed using Microsoft Azure and React, combining automated valuations, credit checks, and financial decision-making for seamless processing.

AND Digital improved Shawbrook’s in-house skills to reduce ongoing development costs and shorten delivery time by transforming how customer data was stored and used.

Russ Thornton, chief technology officer at Shawbrook comments: “By working with us, rather than simply for us, AND Digital has not only delivered the product we needed, they’ve upskilled the team in a way that has fundamentally changed how we will approach digital development in the future.”

"The collaboration delivered measurable outcomes that have redefined Shawbrook’s operational capabilities. In-house development capabilities were bolstered through targeted training and coaching, enabling Shawbrook to decrease reliance on external resources and reduce ongoing development costs."

