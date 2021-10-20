Shawbrook embarks on digital recruitment drive

UK specialist lender Shawbrook Bank is set to hire 100 tech workers as it looks to beef up its digital capabilities.

10 year old Shawbrook, which serves 300,000 SME and individual customers, plans to add 50 positions this year, and at least another 50 in 2022.



Current and upcoming vacancies will include product and customer experience designers, cloud and data engineers, and developers.



Roles are based flexibly in line with Shawbrook’s move to permanent hybrid working with office locations in Brentwood, London, Birmingham, Glasgow, Manchester and Redhill.



The challenger, which focuses on the SME and property markets, says the recruitment drive is part of technologies to improve its service and speed of delivery for brokers and customers



Marcelino Castrillo, CEO, Shawbrook, says: “To support our specialist teams in providing the right decisions for our customers, Shawbrook has continued to invest in and deploy technology solutions to digitalise customer experience, enhance automation and improve speed of service.



"Our growth strategy brings together Technology and Talent, offering a fantastic opportunity for great people to join us and be part of our exciting journey.”

