Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Shawbrook Bank

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Retail banking DevOps
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Shawbrook embarks on digital recruitment drive

Shawbrook embarks on digital recruitment drive

UK specialist lender Shawbrook Bank is set to hire 100 tech workers as it looks to beef up its digital capabilities.

10 year old Shawbrook, which serves 300,000 SME and individual customers, plans to add 50 positions this year, and at least another 50 in 2022.

Current and upcoming vacancies will include product and customer experience designers, cloud and data engineers, and developers.

Roles are based flexibly in line with Shawbrook’s move to permanent hybrid working with office locations in Brentwood, London, Birmingham, Glasgow, Manchester and Redhill.

The challenger, which focuses on the SME and property markets, says the recruitment drive is part of technologies to improve its service and speed of delivery for brokers and customers

Marcelino Castrillo, CEO, Shawbrook, says: “To support our specialist teams in providing the right decisions for our customers, Shawbrook has continued to invest in and deploy technology solutions to digitalise customer experience, enhance automation and improve speed of service.

"Our growth strategy brings together Technology and Talent, offering a fantastic opportunity for great people to join us and be part of our exciting journey.”

Related Companies

Shawbrook Bank

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Retail banking DevOps
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] How to modernise Payments Systems while keeping the show on the road

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Impact Study] Prepare to Choose: 4 factors banks must assess before committing to a SaaS Provider[New Impact Study] Prepare to Choose: 4 factors banks must assess before committing to a SaaS Provider

Trending

Trending

  1. Digital Pound Foundation launches to promote UK CBDC

  2. HSBC moves into Banking-as-a-Service

  3. Klarna introduces package of measures to rebuff BNPL critics

  4. ABN Amro pilots remote working platform

  5. Credit Kudos launches Open Banking credit score

Research
See all reports »
Five Factors to consider when building Operational Resilience

Five Factors to consider when building Operational Resilience

Core Banking on the Cloud - The Catalyst for Innovation, Agility and Efficiency

Core Banking on the Cloud - The Catalyst for Innovation, Agility and Efficiency

Prepare to Choose: 4 factors Banks must assess before committing to a SaaS Provider

Prepare to Choose: 4 factors Banks must assess before committing to a SaaS Provider