People queue up at Barclays ATMs to withdraw 'free' cash

The weekend saw scores of people queuing up at Barclays' ATMs to withdraw 'free cash' after the bank's mobile and online services were hit by a technical breakdown.

4

Barclays customers suffered a two-day outage on Friday and Saturday, leaving customers unable to cash their salaries or pay their bills.



Online banking, telephone support, and payments in and out of accounts were all hit, athough the bank's cash machines were still functional - up to a point.



It transpired that cardholders could withdraw what appeared to be a free £250 from their acccount using high street ATMs. Word quickly spread on TikTok, with one user detailing an in depth explainer about how Barclays customers could utilise this glitch.



"I’m actually howling at how many people are in their pyjamas at the cash machine because of this Barclays thing," said one TikToker in Liverpool.



Police were preventing people in north London from withdrawing cash, informing the public it is not actually "free cash", as the bank confirmed that funds withdrawn would be debited from customer accounts upon resumption of normal service.

Seperately, a payment outage that hit Lloyds Bank customers early on Monday morning has been fixed the bank says in a statement:

“We know some customers had issues receiving payments this morning, but this is back to normal,” a company spokesperson said. They should not make the payment again.

“Our online banking, app and telephone banking have been working as normal all morning. We’re sorry for any inconvenience caused.”