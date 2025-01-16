Barclays and Synchrony Financial in the running to take over Apple's credit card business

Apple is reportedly in talks with Barclays to replace Goldman Sachs as its credit card issuer.

Credit card issuer Synchrony Financial is also in the mix as a potential partner for Apple, according to anonymous sources cited by Reuters.



Goldman has been looking to offload the Apple card portfolio for over a year as part of its retreat from the consumer markets, an ill-fated venture which has saddled the investment bank with huge losses from its investments.



In October, The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau slapped an $89 million penalty on Apple and Goldman Sachs for illegally mishandling credit card transaction disputes and misleading iPhone purchasers about interest-free payment options.



Earlier sale reports suggested that JPMorgan had expressed an interest in the business but was uncertain over the valuation placed on the loan book owing to higher-than-average delinquencies and defaults on the portfolio.



Barclays has past form, snapping up the General Motors card business from Goldman Sachs in October last year as part of a strategy to grow its business with America's top brands.