Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Starling Bank

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

Cloud

Keywords

Banking-as-a-service Core banking systems
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Engine SaaS platform could push Starling valuation to &#163;10bn - investor

Engine SaaS platform could push Starling valuation to £10bn - investor

Starling's SaaS platform Engine could generate hundreds of millions of pounds a year for the UK digital bank, propelling it towards a £10 billion valuation, predicts investor Chrysalis.

Engine is an API-based, cloud native platform initially built by Starling’s own in-house tech team to run the UK bank. In 2022, Starling began offering Engine to other lenders, promising to help them quickly launch new digital services or to replace legacy systems.

The platform has so far only secured two clients, Salt Bank in Romania and AMP Bank in Australia. However, Starling's second largest shareholder, investment trust Chrysalis, is expecting Engine to become a significant source of revenue.

Chrysalis co-manager Richard Watts tells the Financial Times that Engine has "a strong pipeline" and could have between 40 and 50 clients in a few years, "which would equate to a revenue opportunity of many hundreds of millions of pounds per annum".

This could help the challenger bank "see a valuation approaching £10 billion".

Last year, Jupiter Asset Management offloaded a six per cent stake in Starling at a valuation of £1.5 billion, a billion pound discount to the bank's valuation at an internal fundraise in 2022.

Starling has been betting on Engine to drive its international expansion since deciding to pull the plug on moving into Europe through an Irish banking licence. In December it signed a deal with professional services giant PwC, which will offer Engine to its clients around the world.

Watts tells the FT: "We’ve been pushing for Engine to be developed to drive Starling’s growth, as this proposition opens up a global market for bank infrastructure."

Related Companies

Starling Bank

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

Cloud

Keywords

Banking-as-a-service Core banking systems
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] The Future of UK Fintech: 2015 - 2035 - An IFGS Special Edition - UK Fintech Week 2024

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

NextGenAI - Intelligent Banking, Intelligent Future - Save the date! - 26 November 2024 - LondonNextGen:AI - Intelligent Banking, Intelligent Future - Save the date! - 26 November 2024 - London

Trending

Trending

  1. Citi fined over $444 billion fat finger error

  2. Swift opens API channel for ISO 20022 corporate payment tracking

  3. B2B stablecoin payments ready for take-off

  4. Ripple stablecoin launch: a game changer

  5. Google Pay lets customers ditch CVVs for biometrics

Research
See all reports »
Fraud and AML Case Management: How to Operate at the Speed of Risk

Fraud and AML Case Management: How to Operate at the Speed of Risk

The Future of UK Fintech - 2015-2035

The Future of UK Fintech - 2015-2035

Definitive Differentiators - Forging a future-proof payments model

Definitive Differentiators - Forging a future-proof payments model