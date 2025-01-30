/cloud

Euroclear signs seven-year deal with Microsoft

Euroclear has entered into a seven-year deal with Microsoft, harnessing a full suite of technology encompassing cloud, data and AI.

Microsoft will support Euroclear's strategic ambition in key growth areas like funds and client experience as well as its long-term vision to evolve into a digital and data-enabled financial market infrastructure.

Valérie Urbain, CEO of Euroclear, says: "Technology is rapidly transforming financial market infrastructures. Harnessing the latest developments in cloud, AI and analytics is a critical enabler of Euroclear's strategy and a driver of innovation, new business and resilience. Microsoft's technology leadership and understanding of financial markets make it an ideal strategic partner for the next stage in our journey. This mutually beneficial relationship greatly accelerates our ambitions and should bring us much closer to clients."

Under the agreement, Euroclear will implement a full suite of Microsoft technology, including Azure cloud, Copilot, AI, Microsoft Fabric and Teams.

The initial scope for 2025 will focus on the design and build of a secure platform for data sharing and collaboration, the provision of AI insights to clients using Euroclear's FundsPlace and the streamlining of operations across all customer-facing business lines.

Ralph Haupter, president, Emea at Microsoft, says: "Together, we are enabling a shift from traditional sequential workflows to an ecosystem-centric capital markets model. This transformation will empower financial institutions to reimagine how they interact, analyse data, and deliver insights to end users, driving efficiency and innovation across the industry."

