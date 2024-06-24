Mosaic and Euroclear team to generate smarter fixed income data

Mosaic Smart Data has teamed up with Euroclear to launch Smart Markets, an AI-powered tool for parsing unstructured fixed income data to generate actionable trading insights.

Smart Markets takes Euroclear’s comprehensive fixed income data, standardises it and runs it through Mosaic’s AI and machine learning technology. This gives banks access to a higher level of insights into the fixed income markets, including government and corporate bonds.



The data generated by Smart Markets can be put to use by market participants to enhance their trading models, build informed market strategies, strengthen their investment and research intelligence and improve post-trade analysis and reporting.



Over 45 institutions have already signed up as initial participants, including ABN AMRO, Bank of England, Deutsche Bank AG London, Lloyds Bank Corporate Markets Plc, SMBC Nikko Capital Markets Limited and ING Bank.



Philippe Laurensy, managing director and head of product, strategy and innovation at Euroclear, comments: “By harnessing the scale and depth of Euroclear’s post trade ecosystem, which in 2023 settled the equivalent of more than 1 quadrillion of securities transactions, Smart Markets is able to provide trading firms with a true picture of fixed income activity including government and corporate bond markets.”



Matthew Hodgson, CEO and founder of Mosaic Smart Data, says more data providers are already in the Smart Markets pipeline



“The launch of Smart Markets takes our offering to the next level, introducing a new category of data product," he says. "Leveraging comprehensive, high quality transaction data from best-in-class providers such as Euroclear and running it through our proven models gives participants the insights at their fingertips to truly understand market behaviour and make more informed trading decisions. We have a healthy pipeline of additional data providers and look forward to continuing to expand the Smart Markets offering following launch.”