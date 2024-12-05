Trump picks Shift4 chief Isaacman as next head of Nasa; Fiserv head Bisignano to run social security

Donald Trump has appointed two prominent fintech CEOs from the payments industry to key roles in his administration.

Shift4 chief Jared Isaacman has been nominated as the next head of space agency Nasa.



“Jared will drive Nasa’s mission of discovery and inspiration, paving the way for groundbreaking achievements in Space science, technology, and exploration,” Trump wrote in a post on social media.



Isaacman has led two private spaceflights through SpaceX, including the company’s first spacewalk in September.



“It is the honor of a lifetime to serve in this role and to work alongside Nasa’s extraordinary team to realize our shared dreams of exploration and discovery,” Isaacman wrote in a statement.



His appointment comes shortly after Trump picked Frank Bisignano, the CEO of payments powerhouse Fiserv, to run the Social Security Administration.



Bisignano is a GOP donor who backed former Florida Governor Jeb Bush and Senator Marco Rubio in 2016 but donated to Trump’s campaign in 2019.



“Frank is a business leader, with a tremendous track record of transforming large corporations,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social. “He will be responsible to deliver on the Agency’s commitment to the American People for generations to come!”



