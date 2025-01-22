FCA to remove £100 contactless limit

/regulation & compliance

The UK Financial Conduct Authority is planning to remove the £100 contactless limit and implement an open finance regime tackling SME financing.

FCA to remove &#163;100 contactless limit

In a written response to a missive from the Prime Minister and Chancellor to take greater risks in support of the Government's growth agenda, the FCA says it will take a digital first approach, spearheaded by a new executive director for payments and digital finance who will also lead the Payment Systems Regulator.

Alongside existing planned reform to securities settlement, digital assets and pensions, the FCA outlined other measures under consideration.

These include the introduction of variable recurring payments in the open banking market and the use of powers anticipated under the Data (Use and Access) Bill to develop open finance, "potentially prioritising SME lending".

In a surprise move, the FCA says it will "remove" the £100 contactless limit, "allowing firms and customers greater flexibility, drawing on US experience, and levelling the playing field with digital wallets". Digital wallets with biometric logins currently circumvent the limits applied to payment cards at the checkout.

The FCA calls for the Gorvenment to play its part, highlighting three areas that are ripe for legislative reform, stating "digital identity authentication/verification could
unlock huge gains; enhancing the quality of the Companies House database would reduce
costs for business; and digitisation of court systems should reduce delays".

Comments: (3)

Jeremy Light

Jeremy Light Co-founder at Fourdotzero

I believe that "drawing on US experience" means allowing individual retailers to set their own contactless limits, which is fair. 

I hope so - then retailers can set limits to their own risk appetite based on their own experience, rather than being forced to accept high value unauthorised, potentially fraudulent card payments.

Otherwise, raising the contactless card limit further will increase contactless fraud. It jumped 80% (according to UK Finance's 2024 fraud report) in 2022 after the limit was rasied from £45 to £100 in late 2021 and rose a further 19% in 2023.

UK Finance plays down the significance of contactless fraud - although one third of all lost & stolen card spend (i.e. fraud ) was contactless in 2023, it was relatively low in total at £41.5 million, with the contactless fraud-to-turnover ratio below that for unauthorised card fraud overall.

Any changes the FCA makes to contactless limits must keep a lid on fraud.

Melvin Haskins

Melvin Haskins Managing Director at Haston International Limited

I am at a loss to understand why the limit is being removed. It means that if my card is stolen a thief has the ability to use it for large purchases without any proof of identity. This is madness.

Graham Smith

Graham Smith Managing Director at Volopa Financial Services (Scotland) Limited

I suggest the headline is missing the operational details to guide merchants on how to take advantage of the change. Personally, I'd suggest a merchant leave the un-authorised contactless limits to a level they're comfortable with, but take advantage of the increased limit with the addition of the PIN. Contacless and PIN is slowly appearing in the UK and has widespread deployment in Europe, it is a far better experience than Chip & PIN.

