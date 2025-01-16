/wholesale banking

News and resources on transaction banking, corporate banking and supply chain finance.

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Temenos tormentor Hindenburg Research shuts up shop

Hindenburg Research, the US-based short seller that had targeted several business entities including Temenos and Block, is going to be disbanded.

  0 Be the first to comment

Temenos tormentor Hindenburg Research shuts up shop

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

"I have made the decision to disband Hindenburg Research. The plan has been to wind up after we finished the pipeline of ideas we were working on," says founder Nate Anderson in a note on the Hindenburg website.

There is speculation Hindenburg is disbanding to avoid a possible India-US joint investigation into a muckraking attack on India's Adani Group.

Hindenberg made waves in the fintech sector after shorting stock in Swiss core banking vendor Temenos last year, insinuating "accounting irregularities, failed products and an illusive turnaround".

The tech company's share price subsequently dropped by 25% on the day of the report's publication, with a knock on effect to sales revenue in its first quarter results in April 2024.

Temenos has since staged a recovery after an an investigation commissioned by the company found that accusations of mismanagement were "inaccurate and misleading".

Hindenberg also caused a 20% drop in Block shares, accusing it of facilitating fraud and "wildly" overstating Cash App users. Block at the time said it was exploring legal action against Hindenburg.

Sponsored [New Impact Study] Catering to a new generation through unified card programmes
 

Share

 
 
 
 
 

Related Company

Temenos Block

Channels

/retail banking /wholesale banking

Keywords

core banking systems

Comments: (0)

Related news

/people

Temenos appoints CEO; says sales hit by Hindenburg report

/regulation

Temenos rejects Hindenburg claims after probe completed

/retail

Temenos to conduct independent review of Hindenburg allegations

/people

Activist investor defends Temenos but calls for CEO's removal

/retail

Temenos fights back against Hindenburg report allegations

/retail

Temenos shares plunge on damning report

[Webinar] Money Mule Defence: Practical Applications and the Role of TechnologyFinextra Promoted[Webinar] Money Mule Defence: Practical Applications and the Role of Technology

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept