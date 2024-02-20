Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Temenos – The Banking Software Company

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

Wholesale banking

Keywords

Core banking systems
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Temenos to conduct independent review of Hindenburg allegations

Temenos to conduct independent review of Hindenburg allegations

Shares in embattled core banking vendor Temenos continued to wobble as the company reported full year results ahead of guidance but forecast slower growth in 2024 net earnings.

Temenos shares last week plummeted by 33% after Hindenburg Research shorted the stock, alleging "accounting irregularities, failed products and an illusive turnaround".

Temenos refuted the allegations and drew support from activist investor Petrus Advisers which rejected some of Hindenburg's criticisms of the Swiss fintech, arguing that it has recently made "substantial progress".

In its results statement, Temenos reported Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) up 16% to $730m and total revenue up 5% to $1bn.

Full-year revenue from software licensing was up 10% at $443m. SaaS was up 25% at $205.1m, subscriptions revenue was up 52% at $160.4m and “legacy” term license revenue was $78.1m. For FY23 Temenos delivered EBIT of $199.4m (representing growth of 22%) and Free Cash Flow of $243m (up 26%).

Despite the positive momentum, Temenos said it expected EBIT to grow by just 7-9% in 2024, knocking the stock down by three percent, having closed on Monday up 8.8% at 66 Swiss francs.

Thibault de Tersant, non-executive chairman of the Board comments: "As chairman and former audit committee chair, I want to assure you of my confidence that Temenos is running a sound business with good financial controls in place. The Board places the upmost importance on its responsibilities to all stakeholders and will oversee a thorough examination of the allegations raised, with independent third parties."

In defending the company against the "hearsay" allegations of Hindenburg, Petrus Advisers nonetheless called for the departure of interim CEO Andreas Andreades.

Petrus has been calling on Andreades to leave Temenos since 2022, when he was chairman. However, rather than leave, he took on the interim CEO role when another Petrus target - incumbent Max Chuard - left in early 2023.

On this issue, de Tersant says: "We are seeking an exceptional individual to lead the next phase of Temenos’ development and I am leading the Board Committee overseeing this, with the support of external advisors. We were close to an appointment for this role in the second half of 2023, which unfortunately did not proceed. We are making good progress toward hiring an alternative and managing the transition."

Related Companies

Temenos – The Banking Software Company

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

Wholesale banking

Keywords

Core banking systems
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] Payment Processors: Find the one you really love

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

sponsored

Temenos – The Banking Software Company

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] Consumer data privacy: Why protecting trust is essential[On-Demand Webinar] Consumer data privacy: Why protecting trust is essential

Trending

Related News
Activist investor defends Temenos but calls for CEO's removal
/people

Activist investor defends Temenos but calls for CEO's removal

Temenos fights back against Hindenburg report allegations
/retail

Temenos fights back against Hindenburg report allegations

Temenos shares plunge on damning report

15 Feb

Temenos rolls out first generative AI tool

06 Sep 2023

Temenos invests in US Banking-as-a-Service provider Mbanq

01 Dec 2022

Investor calls on Temenos to oust CEO

11 Nov 2022

Trending

  1. Temenos shares plunge on damning report

  2. Checkout.com hit by over &#163;100 million in losses

  3. Temenos fights back against Hindenburg report allegations

  4. Viva Wallet acquisition turns sour for JPMorgan as lawsuits filed

  5. Activist investor defends Temenos but calls for CEO&#39;s removal

Research
See all reports »
8 Steps to Efficient Transaction Fraud Monitoring

8 Steps to Efficient Transaction Fraud Monitoring

AI and Cloud: The Proving Ground for Regulatory Resilience in 2024

AI and Cloud: The Proving Ground for Regulatory Resilience in 2024

Cloud innovation paves path to the future

Cloud innovation paves path to the future