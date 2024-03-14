Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Brokerage-as-a-service platform lemon.markets goes live

Brokerage-as-a-service platform lemon.markets goes live

Berlin-based brokerage-as-a-service platform lemon.markets has gone live in cooperation with Deutsche Bank, BNP Paribas, and Tradegate.

Having secured a license as an investment firm from German regulator BaFin in January, the startup is now ready to offer its white-label solution to FS providers and fintechs, giving them the regulatory, operative and technological infrastructure for processing securities transactions via an investment API.

BNPL Paribas is on board as custodian, responsible for processing all transactions, while Deutsche Bank process the payments between lemon.markets and its end-users. Meanwhile, Tradegate Exchange will offer investors access to a range of financial instruments.

Beatvest has signed up as the first client, using lemon.markets to offer its customers the chance to invest in ETFs.

Max Linden, CEO, lemon.markets, says: "Our strong customer-centric approach enables our partners to offer existing investment solutions more efficiently as well as to introduce new investment products to their customers."

