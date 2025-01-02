/artificial intelligence

News and resources on artificial intelligence systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Putin orders Russian bank to cooperate with China on AI

Sberbank, Russia’s largest financial institution, has been told to work with China on the development of AI-based services.

  0 Be the first to comment

Putin orders Russian bank to cooperate with China on AI

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

According to Russian state news agency TASS, President Putin has ordered the government and Sberbank to "ensure further co-operation with the People's Republic of China in technological research and development in the field of artificial intelligence".

The move comes amid ongoing sanctions from Western countries over Russia’s war with Ukraine. The world’s major producers of microchips have halted any exports to Russia.

In early December, Putin announced that Russia would be teaming up with BRICS partners, which includes China, to develop an AI Alliance Network to challenge the dominance of the US and other Western countries.

Back in 2023, Sberbank’s CEO German Gref conceded that the bank was struggling to replace graphic processing units which are essential for the development of AI technology.

It is not the first time that Putin has turned to his BRICS partners in a bid to develop alternatives to Western banking initiatives. In October, Russia called for an alternative to international payment system Swift.

 

Sponsored [Webinar] Behavioural Biometrics: Meeting the deployment challenge
 

Share

 
 
 
 
 

Related Company

Sberbank

Channels

/artificial intelligence /retail banking /devops /wholesale banking

Keywords

innovation legal

Comments: (0)

Related news

Russia urges Brics countries to develop cross-border alternative to Swift

/regulation

Russia cancels AmEx subsidiary's banking licence

/regulation

Russia-linked fintechs hit with US sanctions

/crypto

Russia begins digital ruble pilot

/payments

Sberbank launches mobile remittances to China

/payments

Russian supermarket chain rolls out pay-with-face technology

/retail

Sberbank becomes Sber and starts building home electronics

/payments

Russian store goes cashierless with Sberbank and Visa

/wholesale

Sberbank and Google organise Hangouts for businesses working remotely

[New Impact Study] Catering to a new generation through unified card programmesFinextra Promoted[New Impact Study] Catering to a new generation through unified card programmes

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept