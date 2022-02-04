Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Sberbank launches mobile remittances to China

Sberbank launches mobile remittances to China

Russian state lender Sberbank has rolled out a service that lets customers send money to Alipay wallets in China using phone numbers.

To make a transfer, customers indicate the phone number and full name of the recipient in SberBank Online.

Thanks to a deal with Western Union, the funds are automatically credited to the Alipay wallet in Chinese yuan with a one per cent fee.

Leonid Shnyr, director, payments and transfers, Sberbank, says: “We have added one more country to the geography of Sber’s cross-border transfers today. I am certain that remittances to China will be sought after among our clients.”

