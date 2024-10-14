/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Russia urges Brics countries to develop cross-border alternative to Swift

Russia is pushing for the creation of a new cross-border payment system for Brics countries as part of a scheme that would help the country to evade financial sanctions and reduce its reliance on the US dollar.

Be the first to comment

Russia urges Brics countries to develop cross-border alternative to Swift

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

A report on the proposal was published ahead of an annual Brics summit that will be held next week, Bloomberg reports.

Brics members include Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Ethiopia and Egypt.

The report prepared by the Russian Finance Ministry, the Bank of Russia and Moscow-based consultancy Yakov & Partners floats the development of a network of correspondent banks to conduct cross-border transactions in local currencies, the establishment of direct links between central banks, the creation of centres for mutual trade in commodities, and the use of distributed ledger technology or a new multinational platform for settlements with tokens.

The new system would “ring-fence its participants from any external pressures such as extraterritorial sanctions”, the report said.

Sponsored [Webinar] SaaS savvy: Preparing for embedded and data driven bank payments

Share

1
1
 
 
 

Related Company

Channels

/sibos /retail banking /payments /wholesale banking

Comments: (0)

Related news

/regulation

Russia cancels AmEx subsidiary's banking licence

/crypto

Russia begins digital ruble pilot

/crypto

Russia preps digital ruble pilot

/predictions

Deutsche Bank report warns of fallout from Russia's Swift ban

[Webinar] AI in Banking: Building Compliant and Safe Enterprise AI at ScaleFinextra Promoted[Webinar] AI in Banking: Building Compliant and Safe Enterprise AI at Scale

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept