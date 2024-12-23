EPC issues RFP for API Test Toolbox for verification of payee

The European Payments Council has issued a request for proposal (RFP) for an API Test Toolbox for the Verification of Payee scheme.

The VOP scheme, developed by the EPC, will come into effect on 5 October 2025. It provides all Payment Service Providers (PSPs) in the European Union (EU) and European Economic Area (EEA) with a mechanism to verify the payee of an instant credit transfer



The VOP Scheme relies on the use of APIs for the inter-PSP messages. This creates a number of challenges to ensure cross-border reachability, interoperability and the well-functioning of the scheme between participants.



To this end, the EPC intends establishing a reference API test environment that will emulate both server-side and client-side VOP scheme interactions. Additionally, the EPC requires the VOP API Reference Toolbox to enable the stakeholders in the scheme to self-certify compliance with the VOP API.



The RFP will run from 23 December 2024 and the deadline for submissions, is Friday 17 January 2025.



Candidates interested in tabling a bid must first complete this form to receive the RFP document, and then submit their application via email.