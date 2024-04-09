Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/regulation & compliance

News and resources on regulation, compliance, legal and governance issues for banks and fintechs.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

EBA Clearing

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Retail banking Security Payments Wholesale banking

Keywords

Sepa
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
EBA Clearing preps Verification of Payee

EBA Clearing preps Verification of Payee

EBA Clearing will roll out a pan-European Verification of Payee feature by the end of the year.

Ready by December, the feature will support payment service providers (PSPs) in offering IBAN/name matching services to their customers for their Sepa transactions.

PSPs across the Single Euro Payments Area will have to offer such services to payers from October 2025 on, as mandated by the Instant Payments Regulation.

Erwin Kulk, head, service development and management, EBA Clearing, says: "With Verification of Payee, we are adding another element to our SEPA services that will help our users get ready to meet the requirements of the Instant Payments Regulation.

"We will offer different options on the sending and receiving side to ensure solid reach for Verification of Payee from day one while allowing users to move towards regulatory compliance at their own pace."

Related Companies

EBA Clearing

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Retail banking Security Payments Wholesale banking

Keywords

Sepa
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Impact Study] APP Fraud Liability: A Guide for Banks

Comments: (1)

A Finextra member
A Finextra member 09 April, 2024, 14:14Be the first to give this comment the thumbs up 0 likes

Hi All,

Can an indirect participant of SEPA make avail of this service

Report abuse
Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] Mastering DORA: A Strategic Guide to Operational Resilience[New Report] Mastering DORA: A Strategic Guide to Operational Resilience

Trending

Trending

  1. Soroban Smart Contracts and Their Impact on the Stellar Blockchain

  2. Turkish crypto chief starts 11,196-year prison sentence

  3. Central banks explore tokenisation of cross-border payments

  4. Amazon removes Just Walk Out technology from Fresh stores

  5. Fintech funding slides to 7-year low

Research
See all reports »
Definitive Differentiators - Forging a future-proof payments model

Definitive Differentiators - Forging a future-proof payments model

APP Fraud Liability: A Guide for Banks

APP Fraud Liability: A Guide for Banks

Mastering DORA: A Strategic Guide to Operational Resilience

Mastering DORA: A Strategic Guide to Operational Resilience