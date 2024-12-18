Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

IT consultant found guilty of murder of Cash App founder Bob Lee

A tech enrepreneur has been found guilty of second-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of Cash App founder Bob Lee.

  0 Be the first to comment

IT consultant found guilty of murder of Cash App founder Bob Lee

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Nima Momeni, 40, faces a sentence of 15 years to life in prison for the killing.

Lee suffered two stab wounds to his chest in the early hours of 4 April 2024, after a night spent partying with Momeni and his sister.

According to prosecutors, Momeni stabbed Lee with a kitchen paring knife because he was upset that he had introduced his sister to a man who slipped her a date-rape drug.

Autopsy reports indicated that Lee was under the influence of alcohol, ketamine and cocaine at the time of his death. Defence attorneys argued that a pattern of drug use had made Lee aggressive.

The jusy spent seven days deliberating the evidence before giving their verdict.

Lee spent six years at Google before joining Square, now Block, in 2010, creating the hugely popular Cash App and serving as CTO.

Sponsored [New Impact Study] Catering to a new generation through unified card programmes
 

Share

 
 
 
 
 

Related Company

Block

Channels

/retail banking /people

Comments: (0)

Related news

/people

Cash App founder Bob Lee killed in stabbing

[Upcoming Webinar] Next Gen Payment Processing: How banks can embrace the futureFinextra Promoted[Upcoming Webinar] Next Gen Payment Processing: How banks can embrace the future

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept