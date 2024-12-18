IT consultant found guilty of murder of Cash App founder Bob Lee

A tech enrepreneur has been found guilty of second-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of Cash App founder Bob Lee.

Nima Momeni, 40, faces a sentence of 15 years to life in prison for the killing.



Lee suffered two stab wounds to his chest in the early hours of 4 April 2024, after a night spent partying with Momeni and his sister.



According to prosecutors, Momeni stabbed Lee with a kitchen paring knife because he was upset that he had introduced his sister to a man who slipped her a date-rape drug.



Autopsy reports indicated that Lee was under the influence of alcohol, ketamine and cocaine at the time of his death. Defence attorneys argued that a pattern of drug use had made Lee aggressive.



The jusy spent seven days deliberating the evidence before giving their verdict.



Lee spent six years at Google before joining Square, now Block, in 2010, creating the hugely popular Cash App and serving as CTO.