Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Block MobileCoin

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Cryptocurrency Retail banking Payments
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Cash App founder Bob Lee killed in stabbing

Cash App founder Bob Lee killed in stabbing

Bob Lee, the founder of the Cash App and a former chief technology officer at Square died on Tuesday after he was stabbed in San Francisco.

San Francisco police say that they responded to a report of a stabbing in the early hours of Tuesday and found a 43-year-old man with wounds. He later died in hospital.

Lee's father, Rick Lee, confirmed the news in a Facebook post: "I just lost my best friend, my son Bob Lee when he lost his life on the street in San Francisco early Tuesday morning."

Lee spent six years at Google before joining Square, now Block, in 2010, creating the hugely popular Cash App and serving as CTO.

Most recently he had been chief product officer at cryptocurrency firm MobileCoin.

On social media platform Nostr, Block boss Jack Dorsey called the death "heartbreaking," adding that “Bob was instrumental to Square and Cash App”.

Related Companies

Block MobileCoin

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Cryptocurrency Retail banking Payments
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Impact Study] Secure Virtual Signing Experience: Customer Requirements

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Upcoming Webinar] Ethical AI in Fraud Scoring: Mitigating Bias and Model Degradation in Machine Lea[Upcoming Webinar] Ethical AI in Fraud Scoring: Mitigating Bias and Model Degradation in Machine Learning

Trending

Trending

  1. European savings banks ask: &quot;What is the business case for a digital euro?&quot;

  2. UK small businesses embrace open banking

  3. Lloyds Bank strikes deal with Enigio to digitise trade finance documentation

  4. UAE central bank selects technology and legal partners for CBDC project

  5. SEC charges Frank founder with fraud over sale to JPMorgan Chase

Research
See all reports »
Secure Virtual Signing Experience: Customer Requirements

Secure Virtual Signing Experience: Customer Requirements

Mainframe Modernisation, the Digital Endgame

Mainframe Modernisation, the Digital Endgame

Sustainable Finance Live - Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

Sustainable Finance Live - Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration