Hong Kong launches roadmap for sustainability reporting

The Hong Kong government has revealed a roadmap to implement International Financial Reporting Standards – Sustainability Disclosure Standards (ISSB Standards) across public entities by 2028.

The roadmap outlined that all companies need to comply with ISSB climate disclosures as of 1 January 2026. Hong Kong financial regulators and publicly accountable entities will be required to carry out the standards no later that 2028.

The roadmap laid out new mandatory climate reporting requirements, and outlined further ecosystem support through further sustainable financing and a expanded Hong Kong Taxonomy for Sustainable Finance.

Christopher Hui, Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury, stated: “As a premier international financial centre and green finance hub, Hong Kong is consolidating its competitiveness through observing international standards and best practices.”

The initiative sets up Hong Kong as a global leader in sustainable finance, and outlines the nation’s commitment to climate and sustainability-related policies.

