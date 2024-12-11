Deutsche Bank and Crypto.com sign corporate banking deal

Deutsche Bank has signed on as Crypto.com's corporate banking partner in Singapore, Australia and Hong Kong, with additional support and coverage to come.

0

Digital asset platform Crypto.com says the partnership will allow seamless corporate banking capability, enhanced efficiency, and the establishment of a strong banking foundation in the region.



The agreement with a blue chip banking player comes shortly after Crypto.com secured a principal licence with Mastercard, enabling it to issue cards on the US giant's network.



Karl Mohan, GM, Apac and MEA and global head of banking partnerships, Crypto.com, says: “Teaming up with one of the world’s leading financial services providers further cements our, already strong, presence globally and we are excited to build on this with the support of Deutsche Bank.”



In October, Crypto.com filed a lawsuit against the Securities and Exchange Commission after receiving a Wells notice from the regulator warning that enforcement action may be on the way.



However, in the months since then the crypto sector has been on front foot thanks to Donald Trump's US presidential election win. Crypto prices have soared while Trump has signalled his support for the sector, including though the appointment of former PayPal COO David Sacks as "White House AI and Crypto Czar".