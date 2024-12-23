Finextra's year in review

With 2024 drawing to a close, we take a look back at our most popular news items and community engagement activities over the course of the past year.
Editorial
Top news stories of 2024
January
HSBC to take on Wise with launch of money transfer app
HSBC is looking to take on money transfer behemoth Wise with the launch of a global currency conversion app.
February
Temenos shares plunge on damning report
Shares in Swiss core banking vendor Temenos have plunged, after Hindenburg Research shorted the company alleging "accounting irregularities, failed products and an illusive turnaround".
March
Monzo mafia form startup to make coders extinct
The Monzo mafia are back in business, with former co-founder Jonas Templestein and ex-VP of architecture Oliver Beattie on the hunt for funds for a new startup that aims to build generative AI coding tools.
April
Lloyds Bank cuts risk dept headcount
UK high street bank Lloyds Bank is reducing the size of its risk management department because it is seen as a “blocker” to the bank’s “strategic transformation”.
May
Visa unveils suite of new products for the digital age
Visa has unveiled a suite of new digital-first products and services that it claims will revolutionise the card and address the future needs of businesses, merchants and consumers and the financial institutions that serve them.
June
Apple launches Tap to Cash
Apple has unveiled a Tap to Cash feature that lets people send each other money simply by tapping their iPhones.
July
Banks and payments hit as faulty CrowdStrike update causes global Microsoft outage
Banks and card payment systems are among the victims of the worldwide tech outage on Microsoft platforms.
August
Swiss banks turn on instant payments system
Consumers in Switzerland can now send and receive payments in seconds following the market launch of instant payments across the banking industry.
September
Citi COO shares responsibility for data overhaul following $136 million fine
Citigroup is stripping chief operating officer Anand Selva of his full responsibility for data compliance after the bank was hit with $136 million in fines for its failure to address long-standing deficiencies in risk management and data governance.
October
Revolut tops fraud leaderboard by a country mile
The BBC has found that Revolut was named in more reports of fraud in the last financial year than any of the major High Street banks.
November
Barclays Bank in talks over giving away 80% stake in merchant acquiring business
Barclays Bank is understood to be in discussions with Brookfield Asset Management about giving up 80% of its merchant acquiring arm.
December
EPI enrolls 14 million users to wero wallet
The European Payment Initiative, a bank-backed venture that was initially set up to build a rival to Mastercard and Visa in Europe, has enrolled 14 million users and processed eight million transactions since launch.
