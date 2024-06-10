Apple launches Tap to Cash

Apple has unveiled a Tap to Cash feature that lets people send each other money simply by tapping their iPhones.

Rolled out as part of iOS 18, Tap to Cash lets users send and receive Apple Cash without having to share any personal details.



The feature is similar to Tap to Pay, which launched a couple of years ago and lets merchants accept payments with a tap to an iPhone.



The iOS update also brings the ability to redeem rewards and access instalments from eligible credit or debit cards with Apple Pay.



Meanwhile, tickets in Apple Wallet now puts key event information like stadium details, recommended Apple Music playlists, and more at the user's fingertips.