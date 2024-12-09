Google files lawsuit over CFPB supervisory order

Google is prepared to take the US Consumer Financial Protection Bureau to court over plans to establish supervisory authority over Google Payment Corp.

The CFPB says its decision to bring Google Pay under its ambit comes in response to consumer complaint about firm's error resolution and fraud prevention practices.



The regulatory agency wants to open Google's books as part of a supervisory inquisition into the risks posed to consumers by the firm's payment practices.



While the order does not constitute a finding that Google has engaged in wrongdoing, the tech giant has moved swiftly to file a lawsuit challenging the agency’s authority.



The suit argues that the supervision is unwarranted, with company representatives reportedly describing consumer complaints cited by the CFPB as “unsubstantiated.”



Google spokesman Jose Castaneda, states: “This is a clear case of government overreach involving Google Pay peer-to-peer payments, which never raised risks and is no longer provided in the US, and we are challenging it in court.”