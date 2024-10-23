/regulation & compliance

News and resources on regulation, compliance, legal and governance issues for banks and fintechs.

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

CFPB faces lawsuit over new open banking rules in bank pushback

The Bank Policy Institute and Kentucky Bankers Association have filed a lawsuit against the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, alleging that the regulatory agency overstepped its authority on the release of new open banking rules

  0 Be the first to comment

CFPB faces lawsuit over new open banking rules in bank pushback

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

The CFPB yesterday released final rules which would give consumers the right to instruct their banks to transfer their financial data to other institutions.

The CFPB says the ruling will help consumers to more easily switch to providers with superior rates and services, lowering prices on loans and improving customer service across payments, credit, and banking markets.

Greg Baer, BPI President & CEO, explains the reasons behind the lasuit: “BPI supports a competitive marketplace where consumers control how their personal financial data is used and with whom it is shared, so long as their data remains protected. Unfortunately, the CFPB delivered a rule that treats sensitive financial data with as little care as a consumer’s web browsing history. If left unchallenged, technology companies subject to little to no oversight will have access to very sensitive information, like how much is in your account and where you spend your money. Banks have a responsibility to protect customers and their data, and this rule compromises these responsibilities, putting bank customers at risk.”

Under the provisions, the CFPB insists that third parties will only be able collect, use, or retain data to deliver the product the consumer requested. They cannot secretly use that data for their own unrelated business reasons - for example, by offering consumers a loan using consumer data that they also use for targeted advertising.

But the BPI and KBA argue that the entire responsibility of protecting customers is left to banks under the final rule, while the CFPB takes no accountability for the oversight or supervision of data recipients. Mandating data sharing without requiring third parties to sufficiently protect that data will undermine existing consumer protection laws, the say.

Ballard W. Cassady, Jr., Kentucky Bankers Association president & CEO, states: “The CFPB’s 1033 rulemaking jeopardizes the safety and soundness of our banking system and fails to protect consumer data. We are challenging the CFPB to ensure that banks can continue to protect their consumers and the integrity of the financial system in a safe and sound manner.”

The CFPB is facing fights on multiple fronts from recalcitrant industry associations over its rulemaking powers. Earlier this week The Fintech Association filed its own lawsuit challenging the agency's new buy now, pay later rules. Meanwhile, JPMorgan is pondering legal action over an ongoing probe into the abuse of Zelle payments by scammers.

 

Sponsored [New Report] Managing Fraud Risks with Synthetic Data: A Practical Approach for Businesses Services Industry
 

Share

 
 
 
 
 

Related Company

Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB)

Channels

/regulation & compliance /retail banking

Keywords

open banking

Comments: (0)

Related news

/regulation

US moves to 'open banking' with Personal Financial Data Rights final rule

/regulation

Fintech association sues CFPB over BNPL rule

/security

JPMorgan ponders legal action over Zelle probe

/regulation

CFPB says startups and consumers must have say in open banking standard setting

/payments

Citi suit prompts dispute between CFPB and industry groups

/regulation

Klarna labels CFPB BNPL rule 'baffling'

/payments

CFPB rules that BNPL lenders should be treated as credit cards

[Webinar] SaaS savvy: Preparing for embedded and data driven bank paymentsFinextra Promoted[Webinar] SaaS savvy: Preparing for embedded and data driven bank payments

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept