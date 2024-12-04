/wholesale banking

Santander and Pemberton launch supply chain finance joint venture

Santander has partnered with Pemberton Asset Management to launch a new company providing global inventory management and technology for multi-national supply chains.

Duibbed Invensa, the joint venture will match the trade finance expertise of Santander with Pemberton's non-working capital capabilities.

Jose M. Linares, global head Santander CIB and senior EVP Santander, says Invensa will support the shift from 'just-in-time' to 'just-in-case' supply chain models and enable operationally efficient, flexible inventory financing and management at large scale.

”As a leading bank in the trade and working capital space it is important for us to be able to offer the full range of solutions to manage the end-to-end working capital of our clients of which inventory is a very relevant part," he says. "We have been facilitating third-party leading inventory finance solutions to our clients during more than 10 years and this partnership with Pemberton enables us to serve our clients as a long-term partner and deliver an increasingly business critical solution".

