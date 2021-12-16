Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Confirmation of Payee goes cross-border for Dutch and French banks

Europe has its first cross-border Confirmation of Payee service, thanks to a partnership between SurePay, SepaMail.eu and StreamMind.

The service enables companies and banks to check that the account information entered matches the intended beneficiary when initiating cross-border payments between France and the Netherlands.

Sepamail.eu offers an account checking service in France for more than 90% of bank accounts and SurePay’s Iban-Name Check platform covers 99.5% of all online payments in the Netherlands. StreamMind has orchestrated the set-up and ensures a reilable connection between the two entities.

The partnership will connect over 30 Dutch banks, accounting for 99.5% of all online payments in the Netherlands, and 114 French banks accounting for more than 90% of French bank accounts.

David-Jan Janse, CEO of SurePay, says: “Since implementing our Iban-Name Check for banks and corporates in the Netherlands in 2017, our customers have witnessed an 81% drop in reported scams and a 67% drop in misdirected payments. The natural next step was to make our solution available for cross-border payments.”

